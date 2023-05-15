Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN) Short Interest Down 22.2% in April

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ahren Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ AHRN remained flat at $10.49 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,816. Ahren Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ahren Acquisition Company Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

