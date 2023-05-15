Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.55.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $278.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.