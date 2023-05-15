Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Position Decreased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Albany International worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,297,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Albany International Stock Up 0.7 %

AIN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.19. 7,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,274. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $115.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $268.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

