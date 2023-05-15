Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after acquiring an additional 158,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,490,991,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.05.

Insider Activity

Albemarle Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $200.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.31. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

