Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AA opened at $35.37 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Alcoa by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 96.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.