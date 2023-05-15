Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in April

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Algoma Central Trading Down 1.2 %

AGMJF stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corp. engages in owning and operating flag fleet of dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment includes flag dry-bulk vessels and its ship management business.

