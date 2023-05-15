Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in April

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.
Algoma Central Trading Down 1.2 %
AGMJF stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $13.55.
Algoma Central Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algoma Central (AGMJF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.