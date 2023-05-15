Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Decreased by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 6.5% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,963,000 after acquiring an additional 62,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 26,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 1,212,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,797,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,932,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $123.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at $154,510,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 326,208 shares valued at $16,803,119. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.