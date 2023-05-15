AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Update

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCX. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Networks Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMCX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 394,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,265. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 1.18.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.81. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $717.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.