Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.75.

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 449,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,240. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $76.79 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 13.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $104,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $112,930,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 116.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,268,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amdocs by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,027,000 after purchasing an additional 491,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

