Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Rating Reiterated by 888

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.86. 389,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,726. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $76.79 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

