Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,778 shares during the period. Ameren comprises approximately 4.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.49% of Ameren worth $112,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.40.

Insider Activity at Ameren

Ameren Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.70. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.43%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

