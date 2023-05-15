América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3605 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

América Móvil has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect América Móvil to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of América Móvil stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.81. 1,864,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMX. HSBC cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 437.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,667,000 after buying an additional 11,177,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,739,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after buying an additional 29,474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 344,069 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

Further Reading

