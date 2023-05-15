American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) & Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Head-To-Head Analysis

American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) and Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

American Acquisition Opportunity has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quarterhill has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Acquisition Opportunity and Quarterhill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Acquisition Opportunity N/A -88.17% 10.45% Quarterhill 1.68% 1.81% 1.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

80.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Acquisition Opportunity and Quarterhill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Acquisition Opportunity N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A Quarterhill $235.13 million 0.43 $2.13 million N/A N/A

American Acquisition Opportunity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quarterhill.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Acquisition Opportunity and Quarterhill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Acquisition Opportunity 0 0 0 0 N/A Quarterhill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quarterhill has a consensus price target of $1.70, indicating a potential upside of 93.18%. Given Quarterhill’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than American Acquisition Opportunity.

Summary

Quarterhill beats American Acquisition Opportunity on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American Opportunity Ventures LLC.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the Licensing and Intelligent Transportation Systems segments. The Licensing segment focuses on technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses. The Intelligent Transportation Systems segment focuses on road and rail transportation infrastructure by providing intelligent transportation systems, products, solutions. The company was founded by Michel Tewfik Fattouche and Hatim Zaghloul on May 14, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

