American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $59,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 29.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,269,000 after buying an additional 706,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 156.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,325,000 after buying an additional 693,003 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5 %

AEP opened at $91.16 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 85.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

