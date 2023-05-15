American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up approximately 0.6% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 133,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 881.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 68,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.91. The company had a trading volume of 622,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.40.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

