American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,011 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of American International Group worth $24,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

