AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Major Shareholder Sells $50,000,089.84 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.4 %

ABC traded up $2.35 on Monday, hitting $173.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.31. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 262.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.