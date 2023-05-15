Analysts Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Target Price at $201.31

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $147.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

