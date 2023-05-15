Analyzing Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hello Group and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hello Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hello Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.90, indicating a potential upside of 43.02%. Iveda Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.18%. Given Iveda Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than Hello Group.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Hello Group has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -1.62, meaning that its share price is 262% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hello Group and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hello Group 11.61% 14.00% 8.95% Iveda Solutions -74.87% -71.57% -41.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Hello Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of Hello Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hello Group and Iveda Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hello Group $12.70 billion 0.14 $215.20 million $1.09 8.28 Iveda Solutions $4.47 million 4.37 -$3.35 million N/A N/A

Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions.

Summary

Hello Group beats Iveda Solutions on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hello Group

Hello Group, Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches. The company was founded by David Ly in 2003 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

