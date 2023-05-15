Analyzing Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -571.35% -23.22% -9.93% TaskUs 4.01% 11.78% 5.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marathon Digital and TaskUs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $117.75 million 12.68 -$686.74 million ($5.59) -1.60 TaskUs $956.12 million 1.12 $40.42 million $0.37 29.78

Risk & Volatility

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.98, indicating that its share price is 398% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TaskUs has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of TaskUs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Marathon Digital and TaskUs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 4 5 0 2.56 TaskUs 2 2 4 0 2.25

Marathon Digital presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.53%. TaskUs has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 57.29%. Given TaskUs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Marathon Digital.

Summary

TaskUs beats Marathon Digital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

