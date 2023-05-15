Analyzing Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Rating) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ohmyhome and Redfin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohmyhome $7.03 million 42.70 N/A N/A N/A Redfin $2.01 billion 0.59 -$321.14 million ($2.68) -3.97

Ohmyhome has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redfin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A Redfin -14.46% -387.26% -20.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Ohmyhome and Redfin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

81.8% of Redfin shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Redfin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ohmyhome and Redfin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohmyhome 0 0 0 0 N/A Redfin 2 12 0 0 1.86

Redfin has a consensus target price of $6.60, indicating a potential downside of 37.97%. Given Redfin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Redfin is more favorable than Ohmyhome.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited is a one-stop-shop property technology platform which provides end-to-end property solutions and services to end customers directly to help them buy, sell, rent, renovate their homes and more with a single application. Ohmyhome Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

