Analyzing Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) & Southland (NASDAQ:SLND)

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Williams Industrial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Williams Industrial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Williams Industrial Services Group and Southland’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Industrial Services Group $238.12 million 0.10 -$13.68 million ($0.53) -1.68 Southland $1.16 billion 0.29 $1.93 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Southland has higher revenue and earnings than Williams Industrial Services Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Williams Industrial Services Group and Southland, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Industrial Services Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00

Southland has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.68%. Given Southland’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than Williams Industrial Services Group.

Profitability

This table compares Williams Industrial Services Group and Southland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Industrial Services Group -5.73% -45.62% -12.35% Southland N/A -21.74% 0.68%

Summary

Southland beats Williams Industrial Services Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities. The company also provides cleaning, surface preparation, coatings application, quality control, and inspection testing services for nuclear and fossil fuel power plants, industrial facilities, and petrochemical plants; industrial insulation services, primarily in power generation installations; and abatement services for the removal of asbestos and heavy metal-based coatings, such as lead paint. In addition, it offers services to convert analog control systems to digital control systems of operating plants; nuclear decommissioning services; and nuclear power plant construction services. Further, the company installs, maintains, and modifies water and wastewater systems, including piping, pumping, storage tanks, and other related facilities; and replaces, repairs, and upgrades industrial facility roofing systems, principally at pulp and paper manufacturing facilities and nuclear power plant locations. It markets its services through sales and marketing personnel, as well as its on-site operations personnel. The company was formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group Inc. and changed its name to Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. in June 2018. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Southland

Southland Holdings Inc. is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

