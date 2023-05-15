Ankr (ANKR) Market Cap Achieves $271.50 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $271.50 million and approximately $99.03 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020339 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00024950 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,372.54 or 1.00033131 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002384 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02578216 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $15,208,334.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

