Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aperam from €31.40 ($34.51) to €33.60 ($36.92) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. AlphaValue lowered Aperam to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aperam from €52.00 ($57.14) to €53.00 ($58.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.87.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.81. Aperam has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $43.40.

Aperam Announces Dividend

About Aperam

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 4.77%.

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

