Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 6,240,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin bought 25,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,833,000 after acquiring an additional 158,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,504 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,014,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,064,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,827,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,682,000 after buying an additional 78,221 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

ARI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. 403,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,798. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a current ratio of 42.44. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $13.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 76.50%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

