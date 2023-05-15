Apollo Currency (APL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.12 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $477,814.54 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00055495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00040241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

