AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Raised to $32.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APP. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.35.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,372,404.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,358,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $96,920,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 425.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,618 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $22,402,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

