Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,444,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

