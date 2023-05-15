Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,929 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.19% of Aramark worth $20,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 31.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.81%.

ARMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Aramark Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.