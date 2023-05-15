Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $18.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $12.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 46.60 and a quick ratio of 46.60. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.53%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 29,200 shares of company stock worth $358,348. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,614.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 628,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 71,275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.