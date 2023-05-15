Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMBP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

NYSE AMBP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.59. 1,621,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,362. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after buying an additional 4,366,315 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $12,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 399.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 1,612,654 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Equity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $7,077,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $5,695,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

