Ardor (ARDR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $674,075.21

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $77.48 million and approximately $674,075.21 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00055685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00039930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.