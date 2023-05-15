Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Sells 17,978 Shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lessened its holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,978 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind International Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWNI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,830. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

About Tailwind International Acquisition

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

