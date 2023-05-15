argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $408.31

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $408.31 and last traded at $407.74, with a volume of 28894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $403.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.24.

argenx Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 15.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,748,000 after purchasing an additional 416,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 185.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,966,000 after purchasing an additional 193,353 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 128,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

