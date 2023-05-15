Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.48 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday.
Arlo Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:ARLO opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.64. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.
