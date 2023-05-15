Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.48 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ARLO opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.64. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

About Arlo Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after buying an additional 864,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 239.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 714,843 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.7% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 490,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 55.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 482,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after buying an additional 278,755 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

