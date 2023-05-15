Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $11.00. Approximately 812,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,042,815 shares.The stock last traded at $9.32 and had previously closed at $8.97.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 482,892 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $827.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.