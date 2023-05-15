Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 246,657 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,339,000 after purchasing an additional 123,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 505,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,902,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,566,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.99. 48,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,762. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $134.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

