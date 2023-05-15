ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,088,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 928,725 shares.The stock last traded at $7.83 and had previously closed at $8.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $759.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.17.

Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

In other news, Director Laura Shawver sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $227,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,937.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.