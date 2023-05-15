Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINCGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. Ashford has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.97.

About Ashford

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.