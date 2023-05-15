ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT Lowered to GBX 610 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($12.62) to GBX 610 ($7.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded ASOS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.99) to GBX 725 ($9.15) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ASOS from GBX 660 ($8.33) to GBX 730 ($9.21) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,200 ($15.14) to GBX 1,000 ($12.62) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 625 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.31) in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $896.67.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASOMY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 361,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,770. ASOS has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.