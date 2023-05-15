ASOS’s (ASC) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($13.25) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($11.99) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.89) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 750 ($9.46) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.99) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 926.50 ($11.69).

ASOS Stock Down 20.7 %

Shares of ASC traded down GBX 104.50 ($1.32) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 400.50 ($5.05). 5,545,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 381.40 ($4.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,610 ($20.32). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 749.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 713.72. The company has a market cap of £400.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,291.94, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.94.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

