Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 2.8 %

ASPN opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $535.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.10. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 42.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

