Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Gap Down to $3.59

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.47. Aspira Women’s Health shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 34,248 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

The company has a market cap of $544.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

