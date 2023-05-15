Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Gap Down to $3.59

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.47. Aspira Women’s Health shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 34,248 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on AWH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 21.4 %
The company has a market cap of $544.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspira Women's Health (AWH)
