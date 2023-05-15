Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.62

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 119669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Astellas Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th.

Astellas Pharma Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

