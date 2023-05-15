aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Update

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,200 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the April 15th total of 399,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIFE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,390. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $140.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 313,023 shares in the company, valued at $704,301.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 166.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 87.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

