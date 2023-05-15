Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 824.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 331,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $196.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.57.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 817.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

