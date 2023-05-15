Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Lifted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,876 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 61,861 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.17. 139,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,795. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

