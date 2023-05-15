Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lifted by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 72,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,724. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.