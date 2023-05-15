Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.34.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $1.12 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $211.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 37.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $466.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6.5% in the third quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 4,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 255,081 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 489,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,081,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 156,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

