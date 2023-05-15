AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 545,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 704,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVITA Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

AVITA Medical Stock Down 22.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. 1,006,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $16.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 77.47%. On average, analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCEL. BTIG Research upped their target price on AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday.

About AVITA Medical

(Get Rating)

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product, RECELL system, is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.